Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking People Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
United Fintech bids to transform capital markets

United Fintech bids to transform capital markets

A new venture, called United Fintech, has set its sights on buying up a slate of capital markets fintechs and helping them sell their products and services to the world's big financial institutions.

The brainchild of CFH Group founder Christian Frahm, United Fintech plans to acquire and scale up a range of small to medium sized engineering-led fintech companies, all with a proven capital markets product.

The United Fintech management team - made up of people with experience at financial institutions or fast-growth technology firms - will work in partnership with the founders of these fintechs, scaling them into global organisations.

The company's first acquisition is NetDania, a Danish fintech which provides market data, APIs, market terminals, charting components and full white-labels - whether web, mobile or desktop. It has also hired Tom Robinson - former managing director and head of e-FX at both Jefferies and Goldman Sachs, as partner and head of sales.

Says Frahm: "Most fintechs globally are focused on disrupting banks. We believe in the opposite. We believe banks serve as a core part of our society and we want to partner with banks to help them to transition to a digital world.

"We need banks and financial institutions to adapt if they are going to compete favourably with the global tech firms and disruptors which are rapidly making in-roads into the financial services sector.

"United Fintech can not only help banks and financial institutions to access the latest technology but can also help with implementation including technical onboarding, vendor onboarding, technical due diligence and credit due diligence. With the current trajectory it is simply too slow for any bank to launch or access new products."

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Wholesale banking People Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Embracing Technology for Successful & Sustainable Wealth Management

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments, PaymentsRegister for the webinar - Payments Modernisation: Interoperability fuels the transformation of Cross-Border Payments

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC to launch Transferwise rival

  2. Google app enables banks to lock Android devices over credit defaults

  3. ING-owned Payvision branded as the &quot;Netherlands Wirecard&quot; by EFRI

  4. Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

  5. Open banking – an open shop but empty shelves

Research
See all papers »
Digital Transformation Accelerated

Digital Transformation Accelerated

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Payments Transformation: Immediate, Intelligent and Inclusive

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry

Personalisation-as-a-Service: Harnessing Data in the Banking and Payments Industry