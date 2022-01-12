Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
Related Companies

Athena United Fintech

Wealth management

Wholesale banking Markets

Keywords

Mergers and acquisitions Portfolio management
United Fintech adds Athena to portfolio

United Fintech adds Athena to portfolio

United Fintech, an outfit dedicated to hoovering up a stable of capital markets fintechs, has bought a 25% stake in Athena Systems, a US provider of investment decision support and automation software.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but United Fintech plans to buy another 26% in two years and the 49% remainder in three years.

Athena, which has offices in the US, Spain and Vietnam, services asset managers and hedge funds worldwide through its Athena Spark software, providing the full life-cycle of software planning, development, implementation and training.

Launched in 2020, United Fintech, has set its sights on buying up a slate of capital markets fintechs and helping them sell their products and services to the world's big financial institutions.

The company boasts it is working to "save big banks for Big Tech", offering them a one-stop-shop for technological innovation.

With around 130 employees in Europe and the US, the firm has already completed four acquisitions, with Athena joining trading analytics outfit FairXchange, German company TTMzero and Danish fintech NetDania.

Related News
United Fintech adds FairXchange to stable
/markets

United Fintech adds FairXchange to stable

United Fintech buys TTMzero stake
/regulation

United Fintech buys TTMzero stake

United Fintech bids to transform capital markets

12 Nov 2020

