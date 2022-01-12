United Fintech adds Athena to portfolio

United Fintech, an outfit dedicated to hoovering up a stable of capital markets fintechs, has bought a 25% stake in Athena Systems, a US provider of investment decision support and automation software.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but United Fintech plans to buy another 26% in two years and the 49% remainder in three years.



Athena, which has offices in the US, Spain and Vietnam, services asset managers and hedge funds worldwide through its Athena Spark software, providing the full life-cycle of software planning, development, implementation and training.



Launched in 2020, United Fintech, has set its sights on buying up a slate of capital markets fintechs and helping them sell their products and services to the world's big financial institutions.



The company boasts it is working to "save big banks for Big Tech", offering them a one-stop-shop for technological innovation.



With around 130 employees in Europe and the US, the firm has already completed four acquisitions, with Athena joining trading analytics outfit FairXchange, German company TTMzero and Danish fintech NetDania.