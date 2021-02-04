United Fintech buys TTMzero stake

United Fintech, a recently launched venture focussed on buying up a slate of capital markets fintechs, has entered the market data and regtech space with its second acquisition: TTMzero.

United Fintech has taken a 25% stake in the German firm, with the intention of increasing to 80% over the next three years.



Founded in 2013, TTMzero has two proprietary products, a financial instruments automation platform to digitize processes and workflows for securities, and a real-time data analytics platform financial instruments.



The company has a team of 25 technology specialists in Berlin and a client list of over 20 large financial institutions, including two of the world’s biggest investment banks.



In line with its business model, United Fintech will work to sell TTMzero's products to the world's big financial institutions, helping it to move beyond its current markets of Germany, Switzerland and Austria.



United Fintech has appointed two new team members to help with the sales of TTMzero products as well as those of its first acquisition, NetDania, a Danish fintech.



Joshua Green takes on the role of senior sales UK and Ireland while Emilia Meredith has joined as sales manager. Both arrive from Bloomberg and will report to head of sales Tom Robinson.



Christian Frahm, CEO, United Fintech, says: "The acquisition is a key milestone in our quest to help banks to digitise their operations and facilitate the implementation of innovative, cost-saving capital markets products."