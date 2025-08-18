/payments

Visa expands Click to Pay across Apac

Visa is expanding its Click to Pay online checkout service across Asia Pacific through partnerships with C2P, Adyen, AsiaPay, and Worldpay.

Click to Pay removes the need for customers to manually enter their card information by letting them retrieve their saved, tokenised payment details using a mobile number or email alias.

This, says Visa, reduces cart abandonment and improves security, with merchants experiencing an average uplift of 2.5% in payment success rates.

Browser- and device-agnostic, Click to Pay supports biometric authentication through passkeys, which, says Visa, makes e-commerce transactions as convenient as contactless payments.

TR Ramachandran, head, product and solutions, Apac, Visa, says: “Through strategic collaborations with 2C2P, Adyen, AsiaPay, and Worldpay, we are helping merchants increase sales, banks to deepen customer engagement, and consumers enjoy quicker, secure checkouts.”

