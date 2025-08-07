Visa launches cybersecurity advisory practice

Visa has created a cybersecurity advisory practice and appointed expert Jeremiah Dewey as global head of cyber products.

0

The new Visa Cybersecurity Advisory Practice will equip the payment giant's clients with analysis of the risk landscape along with the actionable insights needed to identify, evaluate, and thwart emerging cyber threats.



It will use Visa Consulting & Analytics’ global network of thousands of consultants, data scientists, and product experts, which offers services including training and awareness programmes and cybersecurity maturity assessments.



Meanwhile, Dewey - a two-decade security veteran - will lead the development of Visa’s suite of cybersecurity products and building strategic partnerships.



James Mirfin, global head, risk and identity solutions, Visa, says: “Our clients - which range from small mom-and-pop shops to larger enterprises - need comprehensive resources that can be scaled to meet the unique needs of their business.



"We’re excited to welcome Jeremiah to the team as we continue developing innovative offerings that help clients of all sizes understand their risks and stay cybersecure.”