Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Visa launches cybersecurity advisory practice

Visa has created a cybersecurity advisory practice and appointed expert Jeremiah Dewey as global head of cyber products.

  0 Be the first to comment

Visa launches cybersecurity advisory practice

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The new Visa Cybersecurity Advisory Practice will equip the payment giant's clients with analysis of the risk landscape along with the actionable insights needed to identify, evaluate, and thwart emerging cyber threats.

It will use Visa Consulting & Analytics’ global network of thousands of consultants, data scientists, and product experts, which offers services including training and awareness programmes and cybersecurity maturity assessments.

Meanwhile, Dewey - a two-decade security veteran - will lead the development of Visa’s suite of cybersecurity products and building strategic partnerships.

James Mirfin, global head, risk and identity solutions, Visa, says: “Our clients - which range from small mom-and-pop shops to larger enterprises - need comprehensive resources that can be scaled to meet the unique needs of their business.

"We’re excited to welcome Jeremiah to the team as we continue developing innovative offerings that help clients of all sizes understand their risks and stay cybersecure.”

Sponsored [New Impact Study] How can Businesses Bridge the Gaps in their Cashflow?
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Visa

Channels

/retail banking /security /payments /people

Comments: (0)

[New Report] Modern Onboarding: Optimising KYC through Data Integration and AIFinextra Promoted[New Report] Modern Onboarding: Optimising KYC through Data Integration and AI

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept