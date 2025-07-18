Visa and Mastercard face another UK class action suit over card fees

Visa and Mastercard are facing another multi-billion pound UK class action lawsuit for allegedly unlawful interchange fees.

The claim, to be filed shortly at the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT), alleges that unlawful and anti-competitive multilateral interchange fees (MIFs) charged on Mastercard and Visa consumer debit and credit card transactions should be repaid to UK businesses.



Stephen Allen, director of the class representatives CICC I and CICC II, which already represent businesses in a commercial card collective proceedings against the US giants, has instructed law firm Harcus Parker to file the complementary proceedings.



In June 2025, the CAT found that commercial and consumer card MIFs materially prevented, restricted and distorted competition. Visa and Mastercard have both signalled their intention to appeal that ruling.



The new consumer suit is open to all businesses that accept Mastercard and Visa debit and credit cards and will cover a period from 2019 to the date of judgment award or settlement, and will include interest.



Jeremy Robinson, competition litigation partner, Harcus Parker, says: “We continue to hold these corporate giants to account through class action litigation to ensure Mastercard and Visa stop imposing unfair charges on businesses.”

In a statement, Mastercard responds: “We strongly disagree with the basis of this claim. Interchange plays a critical role in the payment ecosystem. It funds innovation, helping businesses who choose to accept cards issued on our network grow their sales, ensure a guaranteed payment, reach new customers, and reduce fraud. This flawed and speculative claim isn’t about helping UK businesses. It is once again about lawyers and their financial backers out to make money for themselves.”



Various legal battles over interchange fees in the UK have been running for years. In May, Mastercard's £200 million settlement of a class action lawsuit brought on behalf of British consumers was signed off by the CAT in a move that could see millions of shoppers receiving up to £70 each.