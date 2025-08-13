Visa joins $4.9 million round in stablecoin-compliant payment platform HoneyCoin

Visa has joined a $4.9 million Seed round in stablecoin-compatible payment orchestration platform HoneyCoin.

The funding round was led by Flourish Ventures, with participation by Visa, TLcom, Stellar Development Foundation, Lava, Musha Ventures, 4DX Ventures, and Antler.



Launched in 2020, HoneyCoin enables customers to collect payments, move money in real-time using stablecoins and traditional rails, as well as issue bank accounts, debit cards, or wallets in over 45+ markets and across four continents.



The company processes over $150 million in monthly transaction volume, serving more than 350 enterprise customers and hundreds of thousands of consumers through its flagship consumer app, Peer. Enterprise customers include high growth businesses and fintechs, including Cedar Money, TerraPay, and Jiji



David Nandwa, founder and CEO of HoneyCoin comments: “Our mission is to build the operating system for money, how it's moved, held, and collected, regardless of medium or geography. Just as Apple redefined computing and Visa transformed global commerce, we believe financial infrastructure is undergoing another once-in-a-generation shift.



Licensed across multiple markets including the US, Canada, EU, and key African jurisdictions, HoneyCoin has built direct integrations with banks and telecom operators, including partnerships with MoneyGram, UBA Bank, and Stripe.



Nandwa says the new capital will enable it to grow its team, expand licensure and compliance functions, and continue evolving its API-first product suite for PSPs and enterprises looking for compliant access to stablecoin settlement rails and FX liquidity.