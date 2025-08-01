Editorial

Citi taps ex-JP Morgan exec for tech role

Citi has named former JP Morgan executive Pankaj Goel as the co-lead of its technology investment banking team.

Goel was most recently the global chair of technology investment banking at JP Morgan.

In his new role, first reported by Reuters, Goel will work alongside Marlk Keene who joined Citi six years ago as head of tech investment banking. 

The hire is one of many that Citi has made to its investment banking team, including another former JP Morgan exec, Bernal Vargas, who was appointed as head of the equity capital markets division in North America. 

 

