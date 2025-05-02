Citi hires former US trade representative Robert Lighthizer to advise on tariff implications

Citigroup has hired Robert Lighthizer, former US Trade Representative, as a senior advisor on global trade.

0

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Lighthizer will not be a full-time employee. In a statement from Citi: "Given our global presence, having Ambassador Lighthizer's insights into the dynamics facing global trade is very valuable to us and our clients."

According to Reuters, Lighthizer recently met with Citi clients to discuss trade deals and tariff strategy under President Trump. Big banks are turning to advisors on how to navigate the economic landscape under Trump’s global tariffs.

Lighthizer served during Trump’s first term, imposing tariffs on China and renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Mexico and Canada.

While the US-China trade war persists, there are signs of easing the tension, with Chinese media revealing that the Trump administration reached out to begin trade talks on Wednesday.