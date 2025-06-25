/start ups

Barclays and Citi lead $7 million investment in deal intelligence platform Claira

Barclays and Citi have co-led a $7 million seed funding round in deal intelligence platform Claira.

Claira brings smart automation to an area of the market which has traditionally seen an over-reliance on manual processes and workflows.

Claira's technology embeds AI into deal workflows, accelerating due diligence and providing easy access to historical deal data and insights.

“Firms are sitting on a trove of proprietary research which they are not leveraging,” says Eric Chang, CEO of Claira. “Claira is the first platform to both streamline the work and systematically capture and apply institutional investment knowledge to future transactions.”

He says the firm will use the funding to expand its engineering and go-to-market teams, deepen partnerships with top financial institutions, and further develop its AI capabilities tailored to the nuances of capital markets.

