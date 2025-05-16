Citi joins Series A for AI-powered B2B embedded finance platform CrediLinq

AI-powered B2B embedded finance platform CrediLinq has closed a $8.5 million Series A funding round led by OM/VC and MS&AD Ventures.
Editorial
Citi North America, Rustem Family office, 500 Global, Epic Angels, 1982 VC and Big Sky Capital joined the round for Singapore-based CrediLinq, which will use the finds for a push into the US, UK and Australia.
The firm also plans to strengthen its leadership bench in sales, marketing, product and tech as well as to invest in its AI-led credit algorithms.
CrediLinq offers a proprietary Credit-as-a-Service stack. Its API-centric approach is designed to enable B2B platforms and banks to build financial products for merchants. It covers verticals across procurement, supply chain, e-commerce, freelancing, banking, accounting, and payments.
Vikram Kotibhaskar, co-founder, CrediLinq. says: "The embedded credit revolution continues to gain momentum, and CrediLinq is at the forefront. By being integrated within platforms, our Credit-as-a-Service stack leverages API connectivity, transactional data and credit algorithms for quick decision-making and easy checkout within the partner ecosystem."