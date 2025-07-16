Computershare named as potential buyer for PrimaryBid

Australian stock transfer agency Computershare is reportedly one of a number of companies looking to acquire UK fintech PrimaryBid which was put up for sale earlier this year

Retail investor platform PirmaryBid was at one time slated to be the next British unicorn and was valued at more than $500bn in 2022 at the height of the pandemic-induced retail stock trading boom.

However, the company's value has fallen sharply since then thanks to a severe slowdown in equity markets activity. One of its shareholders, LSEG, wrote down the value of its 7.2% share in March, giving PrimaryBid a valuation of around $56bn.

It was around the same time that PrimaryBid began exploring a potential sale following expressions of interest from prospective buyers.

Since then the company has reshaped its UK operations and stepped back from regulated activities. SkyNews also reported, back in March, that PrimaryBid was exploring a deal with LSEG that would see the exchnage group licence the fintech's capital raising technology.

However, SkyNews is now reporting that Computershare has expressed an interest in the retail investing platform, along with a number of investment banks and market infrastructure providers.