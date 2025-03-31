PrimaryBid in talks over discounted sale

Retail investment platform PrimaryBid is in talks with several financial institutions and investors about a possible takeover.
Editorial
Sky News has learnt that PrimaryBid, which counts London Stock Exchange Group and the SoftBank Vision Fund among its investors, is working with advisers to field interest in a takeover. Other investors include ABN Amro and Fidelity.
City sources said the process was being conducted on an accelerated basis and that if concluded, it would be at a steep discount to the $500m valuation which it attracted three years ago.
The firm, which counts PensionBee and Lloyds Banking Group among its customers, has been hit by a severe slowdown in equity capital markets activity, prompting it to launch a strategic review and hire US-based market infrastructure specialist Rosenblatt Securities to evaluate its strategic options.
Financial News, the trade publication, reported on Friday that LSEG had written down the value of its 7.2% stake in PrimaryBid by 87%, implying that the business now had a valuation of just £56m.
Founded in 2016, PrimaryBid has raised roughly $250m during its nine years in existence.