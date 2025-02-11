Big banks pump $26 million into investor communications platform Proxymity

Investor communications platform Proxymity has secured $26 million in financing from existing investors, including BNP Paribas, BNY, Citi, Clearstream, Computershare, JPMorgan and State Street.

Proxymity was originally established within Citi but was then spun out as an independent operation in 2020, providing proxy voting, shareholder disclosure and investor communications services to a growing customer base of fund managers and custodians.



The funding comes shortly after the company’s recent unveiling of its Vote Connect Global and Vote Connect Total North America products, and Investor Portal Platform. Combined, these give investors and intermediaries the ability to vote at any general meeting worldwide, delivering up-to-market deadline voting, golden source meeting information, and real-time vote execution.



Dean Little, co-founder and CEO at Proxymity, says the increasing adoption by investors and intermediaries has encouraged issuers and issuer agents to connect with the platform, allowing them to track voting in real-time and ensure better communications with their shareholders.



"We look forward to leveraging this momentum to further our growth and to deliver exceptional value to our clients and stakeholders,” he says.