SoftBank leads $190 million investment in PrimaryBid

PrimaryBid, the fintech platform that connects retail investors with public companies raising capital, has closed a $190m Series C investment round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from existing investors.

The latest investment follows PrimaryBid’s $50m Series B funding round in October 2020, which included support from the London Stock Exchange, alongside Molten Ventures, Omers Ventures, Fidelity International Strategic Ventures, ABN AMRO Ventures, Outward VC, Pentech and Hambo Perks.



Since the Series B funding, PrimaryBid has become fully regulated in the European Union and launched alongside Euronext in France in June 2021. During this time, over 150 follow-on and IPO transactions have listed on the platform in the UK. PrimaryBid also extended its geographical and product footprint by expanding its API services into Europe, conducting its inaugural transaction in France, and launching a new retail bond product.



Proceeds of the round will be used to expand PrimaryBid’s offering across continental Europe, leaning on key strategic partnerships with ABN Amro and Euronext, as well as launch in new geographies including the United States.



Anand Sambasivan, CEO and co-founder of PrimaryBid, says: “Our ambition is to democratize public market offerings through a combination of technology, data and advocacy. Our platform deepens the relationships public companies have with their stakeholders and helps them make their equity and debt offerings more inclusive.”