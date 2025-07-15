/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

AI up lad! Yorkshire launches AI investment fund

English county Yorkshire is bidding for a prime position in the UK's AI sector with the launch of an investment fund targetting AI startups.

The Oberon Yorkshire AI EIS Fund, has been developed in partnership with startup incubator Yorkshire AI Labs (YAIL) and will invest in AI-driven companies across Northern England, including those operating in the financial services sector. 

According to an announcement, the fund plans to invest millions in the region and will seek to capitalise on Yorkshire's "industrial heritage, strong tehcnology ecosystem and leading research institutions".

“This isn’t just a fund, it’s the next phase of a blueprint that’s already working," said YAIL founder David Richards. "We’ve shown that you can build nationally significant AI companies right here in Yorkshire. The Oberon Fund allows us to take that model and scale it, to back more founders, accelerate more platforms, and build an ecosystem the whole country can be proud of.”

 

