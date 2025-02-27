Stripe hits $91.5bn valuation as AI investment pays off

Stripe has announced a tender offer for employees and shareholders that values the payments giant at $91.5 billion, close to its 2021 peak of $95 billion.

Stripe and investors will repurchase shares to provide liquidity to current and former employees, says the company.



The valuation sees Stripe's valuation bounce back to close to its 2021 peak from the $50 billion price tag it had at a funding round in March 2023.



News of the tender offer comes as Stripe publishes its annual letter, revealing that the firm's total payment volume increased to $1.4 trillion in 2024, up 38% year-on-year, and equivalent to around 1.3% of global GDP.



Cofounders Patrick and John Collison attribute the growth to long-standing investments in AI that “continue to pay off, increasing revenue for existing customers, encouraging more businesses to switch to Stripe, and helping new companies reach significant scale unprecedentedly quickly".



The letter also highlights the growing relevance of stablecoins. Last year, Stripe acquired stablecoin orchestration platform Bridge and is already helping some of the world’s largest organisations to assemble related strategies.



“Improvements to the basic usability of money make economies more prosperous. Consider the transitions from coins to banknotes, from the gold standard to fiat currency, and from paper instruments to electronic payments. Stablecoins are a new branch of the money tree. Such transitions occur with some regularity over the centuries, and the effects tend to be large,” writes the Collisons.