Sustainable Finance Live 2024: West Yorkshire Pension Fund invests in Rebalance Earth

The West Yorkshire Pension Fund (WYPF) has bought a 25% stake in Rebalance Earth, a water-related nature restoration organisation.

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Rebalance Earth works under “nature as a service” contracts, where they assess water-related risks and examine where there is exposure to flooding, and where habitat restoration can take place.

The VC investment is stated to be one of the largest seed investment the UK’s seen in years, worth millions of pounds.

Rebalance Earth has also partnered with Plymouth City Council, which will manage flooding risk from the River Plym.

Collaborating with habitat bank Ocean City Nature, Rebalance Earth will design and fund projects that will focus on nature restoration. Habitat banks ensure that natural environments are taken care and ensures biodiversity net gain.

Councillor Tom Briars-Delve, cabinet member for the Environment and Climate Change, commented: "We are incredibly proud to be piloting Rebalance Earth’s innovative new fund here in Plymouth. Our plan was always to seek outside investment for Ocean City Nature and this partnership aligns perfectly with our strategic vision of building climate resilience and, most importantly, enhancing the quality of life for our residents by improving, maintaining and optimising our cherished green and blue spaces.

“By integrating natural systems into our city’s infrastructure planning, we’re seeing a precedent for how cities can leverage Nature-based solutions to drive sustainable economic growth, improve public health, and create a thriving environment for generations to come."

Robert Gardner, CEO and co-founder of Rebalance Earth, stated: “Plymouth City Council is leading the way, demonstrating how we can come together to restore Nature and tackle climate change head-on. Nature is our most powerful ally, and we must rebuild it as the essential infrastructure that shields our cities, communities, and businesses from the growing threats of floods, droughts, and environmental degradation.

“By recognising Nature as business-critical infrastructure, we are shifting the paradigm—transforming natural systems into investable assets that protect our environment and generate long-term economic benefits. Plymouth will serve as a model that can be scaled and replicated across the UK.”

Rebalance Earth was founded in 2020 with the goal of restoring the environment by facilitating capital into natural resources. The company is invested in UK climate infrastructure, building on natural capital and biodiversity resilience. Focused on addressing the nature crisis in the UK, Rebalance Earth has set a goal to unlock £10 billion from asset owners to invest in nature infrastructure.

Robert Gardner, co-founder of Rebalance Earth, will be speaking at Sustainable Finance Live 2024, taking place at Events@No6, London on October 8. Gardner will be presenting a keynote speech covering the process of Natural Capital from field to trade.

Learn more about the agenda and register for Sustainable Finance Live 2024 here.