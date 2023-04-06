Portrait Analytics raises $3m for generative AI investment research platform

Portrait Analytics, the startup behind a generative AI research platform for investment analysts, has raised $3 million in pre-seed funding led by .406 Ventures.

Portrait is aiming to help analysts cut back on the reading needed to research companies, accelerating the speed at which investors can discover and become experts on firms.



The startup's first product is a Q&A-based application that incorporates both generative AI search and summarisation to serve public market analysts. The technology responds to users’ tasks by extracting and synthesising key information buried in company filings to produce factual responses that are fully auditable by users.



Eventually, Portrait claims it will be able to perform any task asked of a junior investment analyst, including suggesting ideas, building financial models, and writing memos and pitch decks.



The platform is in private beta, with plans to release access to analysts on a waiting list in the coming months.



David Plon, CEO, Portrait Analytics, says: “At Portrait, we’re building the personal research assistant I always wish I had, one that would massively expand my bandwidth for finding and consuming information critical to the investment research process.”