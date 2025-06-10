Starling rolls out AI-based 'Spending Intelligence' tool

Starling Bank is putting Generative AI into the hands of its customers with the roll out of a new 'Spending Intelligence' Large Language Model that customers can interrogate to get insights into their spending habits.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Starling's chatbot, built on Google's LLM Gemini, is being rolled out to all customers from today.
Spending Intelligence operates within a search bar on the Starlingg app, enabling customers to post questions about their spending over a specific period of time, such as 'how much did I donate to charity last year?' ot 'what did I spend on groeries last week?'.
Questions can either be typed into the search bar or customers can ask the chatbot verbally.
Starling finance chief Declan Ferguson, says: "Really pleased to be the first UK Bank to putting generative AI in the hands of our customers. This feature, powered by Google’s Gemini, is our first step towards a bigger ambition to implement AI within our banking app to all customers."
Speaking at Money20/20 last week, Ferguson said the bank intends to hire another 400 software engineers this year asit accelerates the development of AI across the organisation.