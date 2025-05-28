/retail banking

Starling profit declines on FCA fine and Covid loan delinquencies

Starling Bank has reported a decline in full-year profits after booking exceptional charges against FCA non-compliance and Covid-era loans.

While the challenger increased revenue to £714m in the twelve months to 31 March 2025, from £682m in the prior year, profit before tax declined to £223m from £301m.

The Financial Conduct Authority in October fined Starling Bank £29 million for failings related to its financial sanctions screening. The bank has also taken taken a £28.2m provision in this year’s accounts after removing a Government-backed guarantee erroneously applied to some bounce back loans during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, customer deposits rose to £12.1bn from £11.0bn - primnarily driven by a market-leading savings product - and open accounts inched up from 4.6m from 4.2m.

While the bank views its Software-as-a-Service strategy as a future money-spinner, Engine's fee income contribution to the group was fairly modest at £8.7m.

