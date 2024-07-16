Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

Starling Bank founder Anne Boden has quit the board of the challenger bank to pursue a new AI venture.

Boden unexpectedly stepped down from her CEO role in May last year, citing a potential conflict of interest connected to her 4.9% stake in the bank that she founded in 2014.



Starling recently reported its third profitable year, posting a pretax profit of £301.1m for the year ending on 31 March 2024, up 55% from £194.6m the year before.



After spending a year sitting on the board as a non-executive director, Boden has now quit to form a new startup, AI by Boden, a company she registered last year.



First reported by the Sunday Times, Boden has declined to comment on her future plans.