Channels

artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
Related Companies

Starling Bank

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Retail banking People Start ups
Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

Anne Boden quits Starling for new AI venture

Starling Bank founder Anne Boden has quit the board of the challenger bank to pursue a new AI venture.

Boden unexpectedly stepped down from her CEO role in May last year, citing a potential conflict of interest connected to her 4.9% stake in the bank that she founded in 2014.

Starling recently reported its third profitable year, posting a pretax profit of £301.1m for the year ending on 31 March 2024, up 55% from £194.6m the year before.

After spending a year sitting on the board as a non-executive director, Boden has now quit to form a new startup, AI by Boden, a company she registered last year.

First reported by the Sunday Times, Boden has declined to comment on her future plans.

