/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Starling Bank bids to curtail bank impersonation scams with in-app call status feature

Starling Bank has launched an in-app call indicator to protect customers from bank impersonation scams.

  2 Be the first to comment

Starling Bank bids to curtail bank impersonation scams with in-app call status feature

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Visible on both the home screen and the payment screen, the ‘call status indicators’ will instantly let customers know if they’re receiving a genuine call from Starling at that very moment.

The indicators will also indicate if Starling has never called them or will give information on when the bank last called them.

When someone opens the Starling app to make a payment, they will see one of the following messages: “We’ve never called you”, “We’re calling you now”, “You’re on a call with Starling”, “We aren’t calling you” or “No recent calls [including information on when we last spoke with you]”.

Despite 84% of UK adults being aware of bank impersonation scams, it still accounts for around £78.9 million of losses per year.

Sarah Lenette, financial crime specialist at Starling Bank, says: “We’re constantly looking for new ways to stop scammers in their tracks. Bank impersonations are very sophisticated and anyone can become a victim. Call status indicators give our customers confidence to know whether they’re being contacted by a genuine representative of the bank, or a con artist, which is why we’re proud to launch this today.”

Sponsored [New Report] The Future of Payments 2025 – Digital, instant, profitable?
 

Share

1
2
 
 
 

Related Company

Starling Bank

Channels

/retail banking /security

Comments: (0)

Related news

/security

APP fraud declines in H1; card not present cases up by 26%

/security

Singapore warns of uptick in impersonation scams

/security

Westpac battles impersonation scams with 'SafeCall'

/security

Monzo tackles impersonation scams with new 'status call' feature

/security

TSB warns of spike in impersonation fraud

/security

Too polite to say no: Losses from impersonation scams more than double in H1

[Webinar] Why real-time payments are a game-changer for corporate banking servicesFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Why real-time payments are a game-changer for corporate banking services

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept