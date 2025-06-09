Worldpay scores new business distribution channel with Santander UK

Santander UK has joined forces with Worldpay to offer e-commerce and POS technology to its business banking and corporate clients.

For Santander Business Banking customers, a wide range of tools will be available for all point of sale, e-commerce and integrated payment needs. Santander Corporate and Commercial Banking customers will also benefit from dedicated e-commerce and implementation consultants on hand to offer support and provide value added services.



Gerry Davies, payments commercial director, Santander UK, says: “At Santander, we are committed to providing the best solutions to help our customers prosper. Our new partnership with Worldpay will give our UK customers access to secure and innovative ways to be accept payments, alongside a suite of value added services to help improve efficiency and grow their business.”



Chris Wood, general manager for SMB UK and Ireland at Worldpay adds: “This long-term agreement opens an important new distribution channel with one of the UK’s most preeminent banks to support more businesses with the tools they need to drive growth.”