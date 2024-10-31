Klarna inks global deal with Worldpay

BNPL provider Klarna has struck a deal become a default payment offering to Worldpay merchants around the world.

Worldpay is one of the world’s largest payment service providers, processing $2.3 trillion worth of commerce in 2023, for over a million merchants globally.



The firm will now switch from offering Klarna as an alternative payment option, added on the request of a retailer, to a default method alongside traditional cards.



David Sykes, chief commercial officer, Klarna, says: "We want Klarna at every checkout, available everywhere, for everything, all the time.



"This expanded partnership is a massive leap towards that goal, making Klarna the default payment method for hundreds of thousands of retailers."