/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Klarna inks global deal with Worldpay

BNPL provider Klarna has struck a deal become a default payment offering to Worldpay merchants around the world.

  0 Be the first to comment

Klarna inks global deal with Worldpay

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Worldpay is one of the world’s largest payment service providers, processing $2.3 trillion worth of commerce in 2023, for over a million merchants globally.

The firm will now switch from offering Klarna as an alternative payment option, added on the request of a retailer, to a default method alongside traditional cards.

David Sykes, chief commercial officer, Klarna, says: "We want Klarna at every checkout, available everywhere, for everything, all the time.

"This expanded partnership is a massive leap towards that goal, making Klarna the default payment method for hundreds of thousands of retailers."

Sponsored [Webinar] SaaS savvy: Preparing for embedded and data driven bank payments
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

WorldPay Klarna

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

bnpl

Comments: (0)

New Report – The Future of Embedded Finance in Africa 2025Finextra PromotedNew Report – The Future of Embedded Finance in Africa 2025

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept