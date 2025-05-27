Worldpay partners BVNK for stablecoin payouts

Worldpay has enlisted BVNK to bring nearly instant global payouts in stablecoins to its clients in the US and Europe.

The collaboration will enable Worldpay’s clients to pay out to customers, contractors, creators, sellers, and other third party beneficiaries in stablecoins across more than 180 markets nearly instantly, without having to hold or handle the digital assets themselves.



With a pilot set to go live in the second half of the year, clients will access the service through their existing integration with Worldpay's payouts platform.



Stablecoin adoption is exploding, with $27 trillion in total transaction volume globally across 1.25 billion transactions in 2024, according to Visa analysis.



The deal builds on previous forays into stablecoins for Worldpay, which began offering merchants in some places the ability to receive settlements in USDC back in 2022 and has also completed a pilot with Visa to receive funds more quickly from the network.



Jesse Hemson-Struthers, CEO, BVNK, says: “Stablecoins are unlocking a new paradigm for global cross-border payments, offering benefits in speed, transparency, and accessibility versus traditional financial infrastructure, with around $5.7 trillion of stablecoin payments made in 2024.



"However, interacting with crypto and blockchain technology can be daunting, which has limited adoption historically. When trusted providers like BVNK and Worldpay work together, we can simplify some of the complexity and bring modern, efficient payments options - on high-speed payment rails - to businesses across the globe.”