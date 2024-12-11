Santander teams with CloudPay to help SMEs offer employees earned wage access

Payroll firm CloudPay has formed a partnership with Banco Santander to give employees of the bank's SME and company clients in Spain real-time access to their earned wages.

A CloudPay survey shows that 44% of employees say that having access to pay on-demand would increase their loyalty to the company.



By using CloudPay Now, employees of Banco Santander’s SMEs and companies can access their earned wages anytime, anywhere, providing financial flexibility and wellness.



Alberto Fernández Tomé, head, new revenue streams and partnerships, Santander, says: "This partnership enables us to give businesses of all sizes the tools to attract and retain talent while fostering a positive and financially empowered workplace culture."