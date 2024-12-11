/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Santander teams with CloudPay to help SMEs offer employees earned wage access

Payroll firm CloudPay has formed a partnership with Banco Santander to give employees of the bank's SME and company clients in Spain real-time access to their earned wages.

  0 Be the first to comment

Santander teams with CloudPay to help SMEs offer employees earned wage access

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

A CloudPay survey shows that 44% of employees say that having access to pay on-demand would increase their loyalty to the company.

By using CloudPay Now, employees of Banco Santander’s SMEs and companies can access their earned wages anytime, anywhere, providing financial flexibility and wellness.

Alberto Fernández Tomé, head, new revenue streams and partnerships, Santander, says: "This partnership enables us to give businesses of all sizes the tools to attract and retain talent while fostering a positive and financially empowered workplace culture."

Sponsored [New Impact Study] Catering to a new generation though unified card programmes
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Banco Santander CloudPay

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Comments: (0)

[Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and BeyondFinextra Promoted[Impact Study] 2024 Fraud Trends in Banking, Insurance, and Beyond

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept