Lloyds appoints head of agentic AI

Lloyds Banking Group is building on its AI strategy with the appointment of Aritra Chakravarty from Jiffy.ai as head of agentic AI.

1

Chakravarty's arrival follows the recent appointments of Magdalena Lis as head of 'responsible' AI and former AWS executive Dr Rohit Dhawan as director of AI and advanced analytics.



Most recently, Chakravarty has been driving GenAI and LLM-powered automation at JIFFY.ai, reshaping advisory, compliance, and operational models for financial institutions. He previously founded and led Project Imagine, an FCA-regulated fintech, and held global digital product leadership roles at HSBC, across FX, structured products, robo-advisory, and brokerage services.



In his new role, Chakravarty will lead the development of agentic AI capabilities across Lloyds Banking Group leading on autonomous, goal-driven systems designed to imrpove decision-making, operational agility, and customer experience across the Group.



Charkravarty will report to Rohit Dhawan, who says: "Aritra brings a rare blend of entrepreneurial vision, technical depth, and financial acumen. His appointment underscores our commitment to developing AI systems that not only drive innovation but also enhance the everyday experiences of our customers and clients. His ability to bridge deep-tech advancements with practical, customer-centric solutions will be instrumental in shaping the future of AI at Lloyds Banking Group."