Lloyds appoints head of responsible AI

Llloyds Banking Group has reacted to the growing pressure on banks to build safeguards around their deployment of artifical intelligence tools by appointing Magdalena Lis as head of 'responsible' AI.

This follows the earlier appointment of former AWS executive Dr Rohit Dhawan as director of AI and advanced analytics in August 2024, overseeing a team of 200 specialists, with more than 30 PhDs in relevant fields, at the bank's Centre of AI Excellence.



In her new role, Lis will focus on enhancing Lloyds Banking Group’s products and services while implementing necessary safeguards and controls. She brings over 15 years of experience in AI, having previously served as an advisor on responsible AI to the UK Government and most recently as Head of Analytics and Data Science at Toyota Connected Europe.



Lis holds a PhD in Computational Linguistics (AI) from the Centre for Language Technology at the University of Copenhagen and has authored 12 peer-reviewed publications, including research on transparency in AI systems.



Dhawan says: “Artificial intelligence has the potential to transform banking and we’re investing and recruiting at pace to lead the way. While we continue to push the boundaries of GenAI to enhance our products and services for customers, it’s vital that we have the appropriate safeguards in place to ensure the technology is implemented ethically and safely. Magdalena will be instrumental to our transformation, bringing a wealth of experience in AI, and I look forward to working together.”