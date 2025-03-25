Lloyds puts leadership team through AI training programme

Lloyds Banking Group is calling in edtech Cambridge Spark to help run an AI training programme for its senior leaders.

The UK giant will put over 200 of its top people through the six-month, 80-hour bespoke "Leading with AI" programme.



Like banks around the world, Lloyds is looking to make the most of the AI revolution. Last summer, it hired former AWS executive Dr Rohit Dhawan as director of AI and advanced analytics in August 2024, overseeing a team of 200 specialists, with more than 30 PhDs in relevant fields, at the bank's Centre of AI Excellence.



But, with the technology widely expected to transform how banks operate, Lloyds is now looking to ensure all of its top brass are up to speed.



The programme will involve intensive in-person sessions with virtual masterclasses and applied projects. Focus areas include identifying opportunities through cutting-edge AI technology and spearheading the implementation of AI to boost operational excellence and customer experience.



Ron van Kemenade, group COO, Lloyds, says: "AI is a game-changer for financial services, and we're investing to enhance our services with cutting-edge technology. The programme with Cambridge Spark will empower our business leaders to further innovate with AI and drive commercial excellence using this transformative technology.



"Our approach to AI is based on integrating it deeply throughout every aspect of our business rather than limiting it to a centralised technical team. We're building on our existing expertise to develop the most AI-capable leadership team in banking."



Cambridge Spark has been brought in to help after running a specialised graduate bootcamp for the bank focused on practical industry skills for emerging data scientists and data engineers.



Dr Raoul-Gabriel Urma, CEO, Cambridge Spark, says: "Advancing AI capabilities represents both the greatest challenge and opportunity for today's businesses. Enhancing these capabilities within senior leadership creates a powerful multiplier effect that drives innovation throughout the organisation."