Lloyds hires Amazon exec to head up mortgages division

A former technology head at Amazon has been hired by UK high street bank Lloyds to lead the digitisation of the bank's revamped mortgage division

Lloyds hires Amazon exec to head up mortgages division

Natasha Sayce-Zelem has been appointed as director of digital and business platforms for the bank's homes business.

Based in Leeds, she will report to the bank's mortgage director Andrew Asaam.

In her role, Sayce-Zelem will be responsible for "reimaging and digitising" the mortgage process across Lloyds various brands and channels and for making the "experience" work better for customers. 

She joins from Amazon where she was global head of partner engineering for the Prime Video business. 

Prior to that, Sayce-Zelem spent five years at cable TV channel Sky where she was part of a team that set up the company's digital hub in Leeds. She has also worked for the BBC, managing the digital transformation of the channel's online sports platforms. 

Sayce-Zelem was also the founder of the Empowering Women with Tech initiative which is designed to make STEM courses and subjects more accessible to young women.

“Anyone who has been through the process of buying a home knows how unwieldy and complicated it can feel," said Sayce-Zelem. "So to be leading a team dedicated to making that experience simple, straightforward and enjoyable for millions of mortgage customers is something I can’t wait to get started on."

 

