/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Temenos opens up the box with GenAI co-pilot

Temenos has launched a GenAI co-pilot for its retail banking core product, enabling banks to test and launch new products faster.

  0 Be the first to comment

Temenos opens up the box with GenAI co-pilot

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The co-pilot provides a conversational way for product, IT and customer service managers to gather core platform data and functionality for designing and launching retail products.

Product managers can use either the built-in user agents or interact through familiar channels like Microsoft Teams for building, testing and launching new products. The Gen AI tool also allows them to gain business insights without having to write complicated queries from their core banking data.

Christine Huberty, deputy CIO, of early test user Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, says: "We’re excited about the new capabilities of Temenos Product Manager Copilot. The conversational interface will make it easier to access core banking functionality and data, helping bank staff work more efficiently and launch products faster to market."

Barb Morgan, chief technology and product officer, Temenos, adds: “In an era where fintechs and neobanks can launch new offerings within weeks, it is critical for banks to accelerate innovation or risk losing relevance in an increasingly competitive landscape.”

The product is scheduled for general delivery in Q4 2025.

Sponsored New Industry Survey Report – Navigating the Nordic financial landscape: 2025 challenges and priorities
 

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

Temenos Banque International a Luxembourg

Channels

/artificial intelligence /retail banking

Keywords

core banking systems

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Standard Chartered becomes first bank to join the Temenos partner programme

/people

Temenos to recruit 200 technology staff for new innovation hub in Florida

/crypto

Temenos banks can now launch digital asset services "within days" following integration with Taurus

/people

Temenos hires Barb Morgan from LSEG as chief product and technology officer

/retail

Temenos ramps up AI offensive

[Webinar] Why Verticalisation Matters: Unlocking Success Through Tailored SMB PropositionsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Why Verticalisation Matters: Unlocking Success Through Tailored SMB Propositions

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept