Temenos opens up the box with GenAI co-pilot

Temenos has launched a GenAI co-pilot for its retail banking core product, enabling banks to test and launch new products faster.

The co-pilot provides a conversational way for product, IT and customer service managers to gather core platform data and functionality for designing and launching retail products.



Product managers can use either the built-in user agents or interact through familiar channels like Microsoft Teams for building, testing and launching new products. The Gen AI tool also allows them to gain business insights without having to write complicated queries from their core banking data.



Christine Huberty, deputy CIO, of early test user Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, says: "We’re excited about the new capabilities of Temenos Product Manager Copilot. The conversational interface will make it easier to access core banking functionality and data, helping bank staff work more efficiently and launch products faster to market."



Barb Morgan, chief technology and product officer, Temenos, adds: “In an era where fintechs and neobanks can launch new offerings within weeks, it is critical for banks to accelerate innovation or risk losing relevance in an increasingly competitive landscape.”



The product is scheduled for general delivery in Q4 2025.