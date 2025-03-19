Temenos to recruit 200 technology staff for new innovation hub in Florida

Temenos is to recruit 200 technology and product development staff for a new innovation hub in Florida.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
The hub will operate as a collaborative space, pairing Temenos staff with US banking clients to co-develop products spurred on by new technologies such as Generative AI.
Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, says: “This investment is in line with our strategy and commitment to the US market, further investing in our product, expanding our go-to-market capabilities and scaling through strategic partnerships. By bringing our technology development closer to our American clients, we’re accelerating customer-centric innovation tailored for the US market.”
Based in Orlando, the hub benefits from the presence of The University of Central Florida (UCF) and a number of Stem-focused institutions, providing access to a deep talent pool and the opportunity to build stronger relationships with the tech community in Central Florida.
Barb Morgan, chief product & technology officer, Temenos, comments: “The Temenos Innovation Hub is a game-changer for Temenos and our US clients. With our relentless focus on innovation—investing around 20% of revenues in R&D—this center will be a powerhouse for building the future of banking. It’s not just about showcasing our market-leading solutions; it’s about collaborating with our clients and partners to solve real challenges and drive the next wave of banking technology with our US clients and partners.”