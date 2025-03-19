Temenos to recruit 200 technology staff for new innovation hub in Florida

Temenos is to recruit 200 technology and product development staff for a new innovation hub in Florida.

1

The hub will operate as a collaborative space, pairing Temenos staff with US banking clients to co-develop products spurred on by new technologies such as Generative AI.



Jean-Pierre Brulard, CEO, Temenos, says: “This investment is in line with our strategy and commitment to the US market, further investing in our product, expanding our go-to-market capabilities and scaling through strategic partnerships. By bringing our technology development closer to our American clients, we’re accelerating customer-centric innovation tailored for the US market.”



Based in Orlando, the hub benefits from the presence of The University of Central Florida (UCF) and a number of Stem-focused institutions, providing access to a deep talent pool and the opportunity to build stronger relationships with the tech community in Central Florida.



Barb Morgan, chief product & technology officer, Temenos, comments: “The Temenos Innovation Hub is a game-changer for Temenos and our US clients. With our relentless focus on innovation—investing around 20% of revenues in R&D—this center will be a powerhouse for building the future of banking. It’s not just about showcasing our market-leading solutions; it’s about collaborating with our clients and partners to solve real challenges and drive the next wave of banking technology with our US clients and partners.”