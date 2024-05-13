Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

DevOps

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Temenos ramps up AI offensive

Temenos ramps up AI offensive

Temenos has announced the launch of its Responsible Generative AI solutions as part of its AI banking platform.

The company launched its first generative AI tool in September last year, for automatically classifying customer banking transactions. This new wave integrates with Temenos Core and Financial Crime Mitigation (FCM).

The solutions can be applied in customer and middle office operations or product development. Users can engage with natural language models to generate insights and reports. Temenos states this will enable banks to create products in real-time based on customers preferences.

Temenos claims this generative AI is explainable and that this new solution can be verified by users and regulators.

The company will initially release this product for Temenos Wealth and Temenos Digital.

Prema Varadhan, president product and COO, Temenos, commented: “We all use AI in our daily lives and benefit from the personalised services and insight. Temenos Explainable AI offers transparent, auditable insights while our Generative AI infused platform delivers these insights instantly in an intelligent and personalised way. Temenos ensures responsible AI practices by providing explainability, security, safe deployment, and banking-specific capabilities. With our AI platform, banks can rapidly implement real-world use cases that enhance efficiency, boost profitability, and create hyper-personalised customer experiences.”

Bola Rotibi, chief analyst, CCS Insight, said: “GenAI heralds a new era of efficiency and competitiveness in banking, with the potential to revolutionise customer experiences, streamline processes, and uncover actionable insights. Banks are naturally cautious in embracing generative AI to the full and want to ensure they do so responsibly. A proven track-record in delivering responsible AI will be vital for financial institutions to confidently experiment and deploy generative AI models for critical business functions across the enterprise.”

Related Companies

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

DevOps

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Core banking systems
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Instant Payments and their impact on the fraud landscape

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Temenos – The Banking Software Company

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency[On-Demand Webinar] Cross Border Payments: Hitting G20 targets for speed, cost, and transparency

Trending

Related News
TranscendAP launches as new venture for AI-powered accounts payable automation
/payments

TranscendAP launches as new venture for AI-powered accounts payable automation

Visa applies generative AI to clamp down on brute force attacks
/security

Visa applies generative AI to clamp down on brute force attacks

Blockchain researchers use AI to spot Bitcoin money laundering

02 May

Trending

  1. NAB to launch Pay by Bank for Australian merchants

  2. JP Morgan taps Visa Direct for faster payments

  3. Mastercard starts domestic payments processing in China

  4. Visa applies generative AI to clamp down on brute force attacks

  5. APP scam reimbursement rules extended to Chaps

Research
See all reports »
The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks

APP Fraud Liability: A Guide for Banks