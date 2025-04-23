Lloyds moves legacy lending infrastructure to the cloud

Lloyds Banking Group has shifted its lending infrastructure to the cloud, retiring more than 20 on-premises applications and resolving over 50 system limitations.

The bank achieved the breakthrough with Fico Platform, driving a 2.5% credit card approval uplift and doubling new-to-bank consumer loan customers.



The transformation addressed the limitations of LBG’s aging lending infrastructure, which struggled to support growth and evolving customer needs. Fragmented systems created inconsistencies across digital channels and made it difficult to integrate new data assets essential for responsible lending, scalability, and sustainability.



“It became clear that our lending infrastructure was becoming a barrier to the strategic growth ambitions of the bank,” notes Ian Rockliffe, head of Consumer Credit Risk Transformation at Lloyds Banking Group. “We needed the ability to scale to meet our customers’ needs within the digital channels. We also needed to bring in new data assets to support growth, sustainability and enhance our responsible lending position."



The project required a large data mapping exercise to understand where derivations or changes to the data could be occurring through the various systems and what these would look like going forward. This enabled LBG and FICO to prepare downstream users of the data for changes, or amend the new data in order to not impact them at all.



Since going live on Fico Platform, LBG has introduced a significant bureau data upgrade that was completed in weeks — compared to months in the past.



“We are already seeing great results on loans due to the bureau data upgrade, and expect to see the same on cards,” Rockliffe says. “Our new lending infrastructure has allowed us to scale and adapt to deliver another key strategic delivery for the group, bringing eligibility assessments in-house for credit cards. Importantly, we are also seeing robust performance of the new architecture, ensuring we are there to meet the lending needs of our customers 24/7.”