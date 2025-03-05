Lloyds seeks out startups for 'Launch Innovation' programme

Lloyds Banking Group is opening applications for this year's 'Launch Innovation' programme to discover potential business partnerships.

The bank is on the hunt for ambitious companies and individuals from any sector - whether that’s finance, travel, tech, health, or beyond - for the 12-week programme.



Participants will work with a dedicated launch team on experiments and tackle strategic challenges. At the end of the programme, some of those taking part will get to run a commercial proof-of-concept with Lloyds, opening doors to potential future partnerships.



In previous years, startup Doshi ended up working with Lloyds on a gamified financial education platform, while driving payments app Caura walked away with a £4 million investment.



Tamara van den Ban, customer propositions director, Lloyds Banking Group, says: “Our ambition is to innovate at pace, and we believe that collaboration is key to delivering exceptional services and enhancing our capabilities for customers. We’re excited to see the innovative ideas that this year’s Launch Innovation programme will bring!”



Applications are open until 25 April.