/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Bolt launches SuperApp combining one-click crypto and everyday payments

Bolt has released a new SuperApp combining one-click crypto and everyday payments to compete with the likes of Coinbase, Zelle and PayPal.

  4 Be the first to comment

Bolt launches SuperApp combining one-click crypto and everyday payments

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

The product is the first out of the trap since the founder of Bolt, Ryan Beslow, re-assumed control of the company he founded in 2014.

Breslow stepped down in January 2022 following controversey over a $30 million personal loan he took out of the company, sparking a legal battle with Bolt investor Activant.

Activant claimed Breslow saddled the startup with $30 million in debt by borrowing that amount and then defaulting, with company funds used to pay it back.

The case was eventually settled, with Bolt agreeing to repurchase Activant’s shares for $37 million last year.

Having raised around $1 billion in funding with a one-time high valuation of $11 billion, Bolt has since been in the doldrums with lower revenue growth impacting its standing.

Breslow fought off disquiet from the board to return as CEO earlier last month with plans to expand on the company's checkout interface with the creation of a SuperApp that acts as a centralized and personalized hub for financial services.

Says Breslow: "Bolt's app is fast, simple, rewarding, and radically consumer-first. We've taken the most essential money tools — crypto, payments, shopping, and rewards — and rebuilt them into a single, seamless experience. This is the future we've been building toward for many years and the time is now. No more juggling apps, no more friction. Just one single app, and one single click, for everything to do with your money with ease."

Bolt is offering a robust feature set, with additional functionality on the horizon, including one-click crypto, a rewards-based cashback debit card and peer-to-peer payments.

The app is available for download at the Bolt website. Once downloaded, iOS users will be added to a waitlist. Full access is expected to be granted selectively to iOS users early next week, and Android users will follow in the coming months.

Sponsored [New Industry Survey Report] US Regulation Survey 2025: Compliance at a Crossroads
 

Share

 
4
 
 
 

Related Company

Bolt

Channels

/cryptocurrency /retail banking /payments

Keywords

mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Bolt lays off another 10% of workforce

/crypto

Bolt cans $1.5bn Wyre acquisition

/payments

Bolt settles suit with customer Authentic Brands Group

/people

Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech

/crypto

Online checkout giant Bolt to buy Wyre to add crypto payments

/startups

Bolt becomes decacorn with $335 million funding round

[Webinar] AI in the wrong hands: Exploring modern cybersecurity concernsFinextra Promoted[Webinar] AI in the wrong hands: Exploring modern cybersecurity concerns

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept