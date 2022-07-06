Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bolt

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bolt settles suit with customer Authentic Brands Group

Bolt settles suit with customer Authentic Brands Group

Bolt has reached a settlement with one of its largest customers, which sued the check-out payments company over claims of faulty technology.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG), which owns and licenses brands including Forever 21, has agreed to dismiss its suit and has been awarded a stake in Bolt, with which it will continue to work. According to Bloomberg, ABG will not pay for the stake, which will be less than five per cent.

ABG sued Bolt in March, claiming that the payments firm "utterly failed to deliver on the technological capabilities that it held itself out as possessing". This failure cost its brands $150 million in sales, said the suit.

In addition, ABG accused Bolt of overstating the relationship between the firms in an effort to secure investors at a high valuation. In January, Bolt raised $355 million at a valuation of $11 billion.

However, ABG chairman Jamie Salter now says the firm will work with Bolt to "deploy its exceptional checkout technology to several of our portfolio brands".

Adds Salter: "ABG looks forward to deepening its ties with Bolt by becoming shareholders under the new leadership of Chief Executive Maju Kuruvilla and we are excited to continue exploring broader opportunities with our businesses."

In May, Bolt set out plans to sack a third of its workforce, amounting to 250 staff, blaming market conditions across the tech sector.

Related Companies

Bolt

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

E-commerce Legal
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Payments 2022 - The Cutting Edge of Digital Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem[On-Demand Webinar] Re-bundling Financial Services in the Collaborative Ecosystem

Trending

Related News
Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech
/people

Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech

Online checkout giant Bolt to buy Wyre to add crypto payments
/crypto

Online checkout giant Bolt to buy Wyre to add crypto payments

Bolt becomes decacorn with $335 million funding round

17 Jan

Trending

  1. Federal Reserve delays ISO 20022 cutover by two years

  2. Revolut crosses the divide to in-person payments

  3. Klarna valuation to drop from $46bn to $6.5bn in new funding round - WSJ

  4. Meta to shut down Novi wallet

  5. Loss-making neobanks look on with envy as incumbents splurge cash in digital arms race

Research
See all reports »
Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

Real Time Payments: Solving today's problems for tomorrow's success

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

The CIO’s guide to architecture modernisation through portability, resilience, and flexibility

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022

Payments Modernisation: The Big Survey 2022