Cryptocurrency
Online checkout giant Bolt to buy Wyre to add crypto payments

Decacorn online checkout company Bolt is set to add crypto payments to its platform after agreeing to buy blockchain infrastructure provider Wyre for a reported $1.5 billion.

Bolt provides online retailers with a one-click checkout, authentication, payments, and fraud protection offering.

By the end of the year, the company says it plans to fully integrate Wyre's APIs, which enable simple and secure crypto to fiat payments.

In addition to letting millions of people pay for goods at hundreds of retailers with crypto, Bolt says the integration will also enable the purchase of NFTs, opening up new Web3 opportunities.

"This acquisition is the fulfilment of a long-time ambition. When I wrote the draft business plan for Bolt, I had always imagined cryptocurrency at its centre," says Ryan Breslow, executive chairman, Bolt.

"This acquisition will fast-track our efforts to democratise commerce—and it will serve as a powerful proof point for the union of cryptocurrency and commerce."

