Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bolt

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech

Bolt to fire third of staff as tech damage spills over to fintech

Check-out payments startup Bolt has become the lastest fintech unicorn to feel the heat of the tech stocks bonfire, setting out plans to sack a third of its workforce, amounting to 250 staff.

News of the layoffs ccomes just months after Bolt raised $355 million at a valuation of $11 billion.

In a letter sent to all staff just 30 minutes before the first employees received their pink slips, Bolt chief Maju Kuruvilla, wrote: "It’s no secret that the market conditions across our industry and the tech sector are changing, and against the macro challenges, we’ve been taking measures to adapt our business. In an effort to ensure Bolt owns its own destiny, the leadership team and I have made the decision to secure our financial position, extend our runway, and reach profitability with the money we have already raised.

"To laser focus on our core business and products, we will be prioritizing our roadmap and making several structural changes. Unfortunately, this includes reducing the size of our workforce and parting ways with some incredibly talented people on our team as of today."

Bolt's actions follow those of BNPL giant Klarna, which has laid out plans to fire over 600 staff and scale back its business from growth at all costs, to a focus on squeezing as much revenue as possible from its existing loan book.

Related Companies

Bolt

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Payments Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Financial Crime: An Entity-Centric AML Strategy for Tangible Benefits

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility[Webinar] Mainframe Modernisation: Overcoming hurdles to achieve agility

Trending

Related News
Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn
/people

Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation
/payments

Tech stock carnage hits Klarna valuation

Online checkout giant Bolt to buy Wyre to add crypto payments

07 Apr

Bolt becomes decacorn with $335 million funding round

17 Jan

Trending

  1. Klarna to lay off 10% of staff amid market downturn

  2. JPMorgan attracts half a million UK consumers

  3. Swift and CapGemini work on CBDC gateway to existing payment networks

  4. Bank of England sounds warning to banks over operational resilience

  5. Natwest works with Accenture and Microsoft to replace legacy frontline architecture

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Payments 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

The Future of Digital Identity 2022

Can you afford compliance?

Can you afford compliance?