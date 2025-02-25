Revolutionising payments: How NextGen Nordics will lead the charge in 2025

Get ready to ignite the future of payments with leaders from Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland. Explore how the Nordics have emerged as global pioneers in payment technology at the Münchenbryggeriet in Stockholm, Sweden, on 29 April 2025, the perfect opportunity to witness transformation of their own financial landscapes but also be part of the conversation that sets a model for the rest of the world.

NextGen Nordics’ role in the evolution of the payments industry



The Nordic payments industry has undergone a rapid transformation in recent years, marked by the widespread adoption of digital payment solutions and the gradual shift toward a cashless society. This evolution is not just a local phenomenon but part of a broader, global trend where consumers, businesses, and financial institutions are increasingly relying on technology to facilitate financial transactions.

NextGen Nordics has played a significant role in revolutionising the payments industry by driving innovation, fostering collaboration, and pushing for technological advancements that align with global trends in digital finance. As a collective force, this Finextra event has focused on bridging the gap between traditional banking systems and cutting-edge fintech solutions, helping to create a more efficient, secure, and customer-friendly payments ecosystem.

A domestic focus



One of the key drivers of the digital shift has been the Nordic banks’ collaboration with fintech companies and the government’s pro-digital regulatory environment. The Nordic Payment Council has been instrumental in creating a harmonised payments system across the region, facilitating seamless cross-border payments within the Nordic countries. Initiatives like SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) and the BankID system have made payments faster, more secure, and more efficient.

Moreover, Nordic banks have been at the forefront of adopting advanced technologies like blockchain and AI, with some experimenting with central bank digital currencies (CBDCs).

NextGen Nordics has played a role in shaping the regulatory landscape of the Nordic payments industry. By communicating with regulators, the Finextra event has contributed to the development of frameworks that ensure digital payment systems are secure, compliant, and consumer-friendly.

Comparing global trends



The Nordic payments revolution is both in line with and ahead of global trends. Worldwide, there has been an accelerated shift from cash to digital payments, driven by the rise of smartphones, e-commerce, and changing consumer behaviour. The global use of mobile payment apps, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Alipay, mirrors the success of Nordic payment apps like Swish and MobilePay. However, the Nordics stand out for their rapid adoption of these technologies and their near-total reliance on digital payments.

As an annual event, NextGen Nordics has provided crucial support to the fintech sector, a driving force behind the region's digital payment revolution, facilitating the growth of Nordic fintech startups and offering access to resources.

NextGen Nordics on 29 April 2025