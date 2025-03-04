DORA: Learn how to fortify operational resilience at NextGen Nordics

The introduction of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) in 2022 marked a pivotal shift, requiring financial institutions to bolster their ability to withstand and recover from a range of cyber and operational disruptions. The upcoming NextGen Nordics 2025 event at the Münchenbryggeriet in Stockholm, Sweden, on 29 April 2025 promises to be a unique platform for banking professionals and industry leaders to explore how DORA is reshaping the financial ecosystem, focusing on operational resilience, cybersecurity, and the future of innovation in the sector.

NextGen Nordics’ role in the impact of DORA

With DORA, institutions are expected to have robust systems, procedures, and testing in place to manage the increasing complexities of digital risks. DORA demands a holistic framework that encompasses not only cybersecurity but also business continuity, critical outsourcing arrangements, and effective risk management practices. DORA also requires banks to perform regular resilience testing and stress tests to identify vulnerabilities in their operations. The proactive identification of weak spots and the implementation of mitigation strategies before a disruption occurs is vital.

As DORA continues to shape the future of banking in Europe, NextGen Nordics 2025 presents an invaluable opportunity for professionals to explore the Act’s full impact on operational resilience, cybersecurity, and technological advancement. Set in the vibrant city of Stockholm, this event will bring together industry leaders, innovators, and regulators to discuss the challenges and opportunities arising from DORA’s implementation.

Influencing perceptions of trust



DORA’s focus on cybersecurity and operational resilience is poised to significantly influence how the public views trust in the banking sector. By openly disclosing incidents and the measures taken to address them, banks can demonstrate accountability and show that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their systems and protect customer interests. This could raise the baseline for how banks engage with customers on issues of data privacy and security, further emphasising trust as a key factor in choosing a financial institution.

Through insightful discussions, expert panels, and case studies, NextGen Nordics 2025 will provide attendees with actionable strategies to meet the evolving demands of digital resilience and cybersecurity. By showcasing how banks are proactively addressing security and operational continuity in line with regulatory frameworks like DORA, NextGen Nordics will help highlight the industry's commitment to protecting customer interests.

Accelerating use of cutting-edge technology



DORA’s requirements for real-time threat detection and mitigation will likely drive greater adoption of AI-powered solutions, such as machine learning algorithms for predictive analytics and automation tools for incident response. The Act’s push for stronger operational resilience may also encourage banks to explore blockchain and DLT solutions. These technologies can enhance data integrity, transparency, and security, offering banks a way to streamline processes while ensuring they meet regulatory standards.

Attendees will gain critical insights into how banks can meet DORA’s growing demands while also positioning themselves as leaders in cybersecurity, trust, and innovation. Don’t miss this chance to stay ahead of the curve and navigate the evolving regulatory landscape.

Register to attend NextGen Nordics on 29 April 2025 here, where bank representatives attend for free.