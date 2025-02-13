NextGen Nordics 2025 agenda to cover DORA, VoP, CBDC, instant payments, fraud, and GenAI

Give the future of payments the green light at the Münchenbryggeriet in Stockholm, Sweden on 29 April 2025 where the stage will be set for a transformative shift in financial services. NextGen Nordics will gather core decision-makers, stakeholders, and experts within the payments sector to focus on digital resilience, advanced technologies, regulatory frameworks, and set a course of action for the financial ecosystem of tomorrow.

0

Agenda highlights

NextGen Nordics 2025 will delve into the most pressing challenges and opportunities shaping the future of payments, including:

Fortifying operational resilience in the face of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA), preparing for the EU’s Instant Payment Regulation (IPR) and Verification of Payee (VoP), the benefits of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), and the potential disintermediation of native banking systems, will be explored.

These agenda topics will be bolstered by thought-provoking panel sessions and expert-led discussions on how financial institutions are addressing the rising risk of fraud in real-time transactions, whether Generative AI (GenAI) can truly fulfil its potential, the role of fintechs in the Nordic payments ecosystem, and the open finance revolution.

View the 2025 agenda here.

Why these topics are important

DORA, the linchpin of the NextGen Nordics 2025 agenda, is designed to address the growing cybersecurity risks and associated operational disruptions. The regulation mandates stringent standards for financial institutions to ensure their systems remain secure and resilient in the face of increasing threats from cybercriminals. This will be an opportune time to hear how organisations have managed three months after the January 2025 deadline.

In the context of the other innovations shaping the future of finance in the Nordics or the rest of Europe, DORA’s role is vital: it ensures that the rapid digitalisation of financial services is built on a foundation of resilience. Moreover, the EU’s Instant Payment Regulation ensures that payments are not only real-time, but also compliant with the highest security standards, providing a seamless experience for users.

The integration of CBDCs with instant payment systems could streamline domestic and cross-border payments, enabling faster, safer, and more efficient transactions. CBDCs also offer financial inclusion, providing access to digital payments for individuals who are unbanked or underbanked. By facilitating greater economic participation, CBDCs can align with the open finance revolution, democratising access to financial services in a way that was never before possible.

Speed introduces new challenges, particularly around payment verification and fraud prevention. This is where VoP becomes crucial, ensuring that the recipient of an instant payment is the intended party, reducing the risk of misdirected payments and fraudulent transactions, and these interoperable elements will be a focus within all the sessions at NextGen Nordics. As payments become faster, the risk of fraud rises. This is why integrating advanced fraud prevention systems and leveraging GenAI to analyse vast amounts of payment data in real-time is essential.

We welcome all key players within the payments ecosystem, including:

Software, IT services, and consultancy providers: Ideal for delegates whose company provides technology or consultancy services to banks or financial institutions.

Bank representatives: Complimentary tickets are available for those working at banks or financial institutions, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage with peers and industry leaders.

