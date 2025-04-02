PayPal launches advertising platform in the UK

PayPal is launching its new advertising platform in the UK, tapping into its trove of customer data to help merchants better target their ads.

0

With PayPal Ads, personalised offers can be shown to interested customers based on their past purchases. The business will include the PayPal advanced offers platform, which launched last year and promises to give merchants the ability to reach customers based on what they have actually bought across the internet, down to the stock keeping unit and the individual product.



The new service will be launched in phases, with customers beginning to see ads from July 2025.



"Commerce and advertising are deeply connected, and we believe that the advertising solution we are building at PayPal will become a must-use marketing and revenue channel for merchants big and small," says Mark Grether, SVP & GM, PayPal Ads, who was hired from Uber last year to build the product.



"In a world where shopping is agentic, invisible, and everywhere, brands need a partner that can help them reach these empowered shoppers," he says. "PayPal - and its wealth of consumer knowledge - will help brands and merchants not only respond to demand, but also thrive in this new commerce ecosystem."