/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

PayPal revamps app to offer choice rewards programme

PayPal is rolling out a new rewards programme and more personalised ways for users to manage their spending in a major revamp designed to give consumers a smart choice for every purchase, every time.

Be the first to comment

PayPal revamps app to offer choice rewards programme

Editorial

This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

PayPal's enhanced rewards include the ability to choose a monthly category of spending, such as groceries or clothing, to receive 5% cash back on up to $1,000 per month when using their PayPal Debit MasterCard. Customers can also stack rewards on top of their monthly category by saving offers in the PayPal app from hundreds of top brands.

As an example, Paypal says that if a customer selects Restaurant as their monthly category, they'll receive 5% cash back and another 10% cash back if they save a deal from DoorDash in the PayPal app, which will be automatically applied when checking out with PayPal online.

The firm is also introducing an auto reload option in which users can set a PayPal balance threshold that automatically tops up if it dips below their chosen amount.

Alex Chriss, president and CEO, PayPal. "It's a pivotal moment for PayPal and our customers and a significant first step as we bring the power of PayPal to everywhere they shop."

In addition, customers can now add their PayPal Debit Card to Apple Wallet in just a few steps and use it with Apple Pay.

Sponsored [Webinar] Solving the KYC challenge with end-to-end processes

Share

 
 
 
 
 

Related Company

PayPal

Channels

/retail banking /payments

Keywords

cards mobile & online banking

Comments: (0)

Related news

/payments

Adyen taps rival PayPal to offer Fastlane in the US

/crypto

PayPal stablecoin comes to Solana blockchain

/people

PayPal builds advertising platform

/payments

PayPal launches payment suite for SMEs

/startups

PayPal invests in conversational AI firm Rasa

/people

PayPal to axe 2500 jobs

[Webinar] Global Trade Based Financial Crime: Where Trade and Payments MeetFinextra Promoted[Webinar] Global Trade Based Financial Crime: Where Trade and Payments Meet

Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. You may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.

Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept