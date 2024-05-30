Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
PayPal stablecoin comes to Solana blockchain

PayPal stablecoin comes to Solana blockchain

PayPal's PYUSD is now available on the Solana blockchain in a move that the company says will make its stablecoin faster and cheaper to use.

PayPal launched PYUSD on the Ethereum blockchain nearly a year ago but is now adding Solana as an option, providing users with flexibility and control.

Solana is known for processing massive amounts of transactions at high speeds and low costs. Popular with memecoin issuers, it is also the most used blockchain for stablecoin transfers, according to data from Artemis.

In addition to the PayPal and Venmo wallets, people can buy PYUSD on Solana via Crypto.com, Phantom and Paxos.

Jose Fernandez da Ponte, SVP, blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital currency group, PayPal, says: "Making PYUSD available on the Solana blockchain furthers our goal of enabling a digital currency with a stable value designed for commerce and payments."

Related Companies

PayPal

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

Blockchain
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: Valuable Partnerships and Opportunities for Payments

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk[Impact Study] Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Trending

Trending

  1. B2B stablecoin payments ready for take-off

  2. Ex-Citi employee files wrongful termination lawsuit alleging the bank hid data from regulators

  3. Gnosis Pay partners Visa to connect Web3 ecosystems with traditional payments

  4. Klarna labels CFPB BNPL rule &#39;baffling&#39;

  5. ABN Amro on alert as supplier hit by ransomware attack

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model