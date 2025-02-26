/payments

PayPal partners Verifone for in-person payments push

PayPal is bidding to boost its in-person payments presence through a global partnership with Verifone.

The partnership will offer enterprise merchants an ominchannel solution that combines Verifone's hardware with PayPal’s enterprise payment processing and e-commerce capabilities, known as Braintree.

The partners say they will target a host of sectors, including large retail, grocery, quick-service restaurants, ticketing, entertainment, consumer electronics, and apparel.

“This partnership marks a major shift in how PayPal is approaching the omnichannel enterprise opportunity,” says Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal.

“In collaboration with Verifone, we are unlocking a new path to mass adoption of in-person payments, which will allow us to scale quickly and bring the full power of PayPal to the global merchant community.”

The offering will be a part of the recently announced merchant platform, PayPal Open, which lets merchants of all sizes access the entire PayPal ecosystem. It will launch in the US soon, with the UK and Germany to follow later in the year.

