Santander and Amazon introduce Visa card in Austria

Amazon and Santander have launched a Visa credit card in Austria which rewards customers with cashbacks for shopping on Amazon and other sites.

The fee-free card does not require opening a new bank account, and is issued by Zinia, Grupo Santander's consumer finance platform.

Amazon Visa rewards customers with 1% back in points for purchases on Amazon.de and 0.5% for other purchases, Prime members get 2% back in points during select Amazon.de shopping events.

Prime members also receive a sign-up bonus of up to €15, other customers of up to €10.

An accompanying app enables user to track rewards balances and the redemption of points on checkout at Amazon.

Ramón Billordo, head of Zinia, says: "We continue to expand our business with Zinia, our digital consumer finance platform, and as of today, the Amazon Visa card is now available to Austrian residents. We are delighted to collaborate once again with a globally recognised brand like Amazon and to continue providing alternative banking experiences for customers’ shopping needs."

