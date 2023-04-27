Amazon Pay rolls out Citi Flex Pay to give credit card users instalment option

Citi credit card holders can now pay in instalments when using Amazon Pay during checkout at thousands of online shopping sites.

The new payment option brings Citi's Flex Pay BNPL option to a digital wallet for the first time.



Eligible Citi credit card members can select three to 48 month payment plans for purchases of $50 or more. Monthly payments are included in a cardmember’s minimum monthly payment due at the end of each billing period.



Amazon says that millions of customers have already used this payment option on its site but the new deal brings it to thousands of participating online retailers, including Jomashop, Litter-Robot by Whisker, and Fragrance.net.



Omar Soudodi, director, Amazon Pay, says: “Customers want flexible payment options and merchants want to offer that flexibility but don’t always have the resources to do so.



"Introducing Citi Flex Pay on Amazon Pay is a win-win for both customers and merchants—customers have a new, convenient way to pay for their purchases and merchants can seamlessly offer new and existing customers more choice, affordability, and flexibility in how they pay."