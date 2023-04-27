Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon Pay rolls out Citi Flex Pay to give credit card users instalment option

Amazon Pay rolls out Citi Flex Pay to give credit card users instalment option

Citi credit card holders can now pay in instalments when using Amazon Pay during checkout at thousands of online shopping sites.

The new payment option brings Citi's Flex Pay BNPL option to a digital wallet for the first time.

Eligible Citi credit card members can select three to 48 month payment plans for purchases of $50 or more. Monthly payments are included in a cardmember’s minimum monthly payment due at the end of each billing period.

Amazon says that millions of customers have already used this payment option on its site but the new deal brings it to thousands of participating online retailers, including Jomashop, Litter-Robot by Whisker, and Fragrance.net.

Omar Soudodi, director, Amazon Pay, says: “Customers want flexible payment options and merchants want to offer that flexibility but don’t always have the resources to do so.

"Introducing Citi Flex Pay on Amazon Pay is a win-win for both customers and merchants—customers have a new, convenient way to pay for their purchases and merchants can seamlessly offer new and existing customers more choice, affordability, and flexibility in how they pay."

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

BNPL Cards E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?[Webinar] Fintech vs. Banking: Who will win the deposit war?

Trending

Trending

  1. P27 Nordic Payments withdraws second clearing application

  2. Revolut valuation almost halved by Schroders

  3. European Payments Initiative to acquire iDeal and Payconiq

  4. Global banks turning to fintechs to boost customer experience - research

  5. EU Parliament votes for new crypto rules

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

The Future of Regulation, Risk Management, and Compliance 2023

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

Embracing Technology to shape the Future of Digital Banking

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023

The Future of Fintech in the UK 2023