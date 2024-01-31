Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Amazon SellersFi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon and SellersFi partner to offer sellers credit lines

Amazon and SellersFi partner to offer sellers credit lines

Amazon is teaming up with SellersFi to offer sellers on its platform credit lines of up to $10 million.

With 32% of e-commerce startups failing due to running out of money, SellersFi says its new Amazon deal will help eligible sellers access broader lines of credit to support their stores.

The firm uses AI-driven credit scoring models and extensive integration with e-commerce platforms to offer working capital and cash management solutions to merchants. Last month it secured a $300 million credit facility from Citi to help fuel its growth.

Ricardo Pero, CEO, SellersFi, says: "This relationship with Amazon highlights our dedication to transforming e-commerce financing to empower small and medium-sized businesses with the accessible financial tools they need to focus their energy and aspirations on amplifying their businesses and attaining exceptional growth."

Tai Koottatep, director, GM, Amazon WW B2B Payments & Lending, adds: "Amazon is committed to providing our sellers with flexible and convenient access to capital, regardless of their size. Through this lending option with SellersFi, we’re able to strengthen that commitment and offer sellers even more opportunities to grow their business."

Related Companies

Amazon SellersFi

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Keywords

Alternative finance E-commerce
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Trending

  1. How Prioritising Financial Wellbeing Bolsters Employee Engagement

  2. Revolut unveils Mobile Wallets for cross-border payments

  3. EquiLend services knocked out by cyber-attack

  4. Mastercard bids to kill passwords with new biometric service

  5. PayPal unveils AI-based products

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up