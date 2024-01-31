Amazon and SellersFi partner to offer sellers credit lines

Amazon is teaming up with SellersFi to offer sellers on its platform credit lines of up to $10 million.

With 32% of e-commerce startups failing due to running out of money, SellersFi says its new Amazon deal will help eligible sellers access broader lines of credit to support their stores.



The firm uses AI-driven credit scoring models and extensive integration with e-commerce platforms to offer working capital and cash management solutions to merchants. Last month it secured a $300 million credit facility from Citi to help fuel its growth.



Ricardo Pero, CEO, SellersFi, says: "This relationship with Amazon highlights our dedication to transforming e-commerce financing to empower small and medium-sized businesses with the accessible financial tools they need to focus their energy and aspirations on amplifying their businesses and attaining exceptional growth."



Tai Koottatep, director, GM, Amazon WW B2B Payments & Lending, adds: "Amazon is committed to providing our sellers with flexible and convenient access to capital, regardless of their size. Through this lending option with SellersFi, we’re able to strengthen that commitment and offer sellers even more opportunities to grow their business."